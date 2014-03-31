* Film makes fun of relations between Spanish and Basques
* Surprise hit at boxoffice gets bigger audiences each week
* "Good for a therapeutic laugh," one cinema-goer says
(adds review by Basque newspaper)
By Emma Pinedo
MADRID, March 31 Spanish filmgoers are queueing
up for a surprise hit comedy about Basques and separatist
guerrillas - complete with jokes about car-bombings - in a film
that would have been unthinkable in Spain before now.
The movie, "8 Apellidos Vascos" (8 Basque Surnames), has
viewers in stitches over the cultural divide between a
slick-haired young man from southern Spain and his Basque
girlfriend.
"It is very, very healthy for all of us that we are laughing
at ourselves and especially that people in troubled areas of the
country are able to laugh at themselves," Enrique Gonzalez
Macho, president of the Spanish Film Academy, said in a
television interview on Monday.
The Basque separatist movement ETA declared an end to its
armed struggle in 2011, after decades of violence in which more
than 100 people were killed. Hundreds of ETA members have been
jailed for life.
The pro-ETA newspaper Gara, which was not amused by the
movie, ran a scathing review.
"Nothing good could come of a production with an advertising
campaign based on the same jokes about Basques and Andalucians
that were told during the Franco era," wrote critic Mikel
Insausti.
Non-Basque actors playing Basques were unconvincing as was
the Basque hamlet created by the filmmakers, he said.
But the taboo-breaking film racked up 16 million euros ($22
million) at the box office in its first three weekends - a boon
for the stricken national film industry where it is rare for a
Spanish movie to gross more than 10 million euros.
After two recessions and a tax hike that hit ticket prices,
movie attendance has fallen to record lows. But crisis-weary
Spaniards seem to enjoy an opportunity to laugh at themselves.
The humour is particularly poignant right now as a surging
independence movement in Catalonia has caused deep political
rifts in Spain. The Basque region and Catalonia both have their
own languages, distinct cultures and nationalist histories.
LONG SURNAMES
The movie takes its title from the notion that a true
Basque's great-grandparents all bear the region's distinctive
surnames such as Goirigolzarri, Billelabeitia or Etxeberria.
Protagonist Rafa, played by Dani Rovira, must pretend he is
Basque and invent a family history complete with complex
surnames to court Amaia, played by Clara Lago, whose rough,
fisherman father would not approve of a "foreign" suitor.
Rafa, who has never before left his native Sevilla, chases
Amaia to her village, where he struggles with the Basque
language and falls in with separatist militants depicted as
bumblers with piercings - a take on them that is risky in a
country deeply scarred by bombings and assassinations.
Directed by Emilio Martinez-Lazaro, the film draws heavily
on gags about supposedly easygoing Andalusians from the arid
home of flamenco and dour Basques from the damp region known for
industry, hearty cuisine and beret-wearing farmers.
The movie has broken several rules of the Spanish film
industry. Fueled by word-of-mouth, it has made more money each
weekend since its debut, which is unusual. Also it has been a
huge hit in the Basque country's biggest city Bilbao - where
Spanish films are not usually successful.
"People are coming to see it out of morbid fascination
because everyone is talking about it," said Manu Idarraga, 54,
who saw the movie in Bilbao on Sunday.
"It was good for a therapeutic laugh, but it's a bit
over-the-top," said Idarraga, who could not see the film the
first time he tried, because it was sold out.
The film's success has taken Basque screenwriters Borja
Cobeaga and Diego San Jose by surprise even though they had
never shied away from politically sensitive material during
years of co-writing the Basque television comedy "What a Week."
"We thought it might fill a need right now because comedies
are going down pretty well. But we didn't expect full houses or
that it would be hard to find someone who hasn't seen it,"
Cobeaga told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7271 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Arantza Goyoaga in Bilbao; Editing by
Fiona Ortiz, Angus MacSwan; and Michael Roddy)