LUXEMBOURG, April 17 Spain will not need
financial aid from the euro zone because its fiscal
consolidation is impressive and its structural reforms are on
track, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude
Juncker said on Tuesday.
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs on Tuesday dipped back below
the 6 percent level hit on the secondary market on investor
concern that a recession in the Spanish economy would reduce the
country's ability to service its debt.
Investors are also worried that falling real estate prices
in Spain, against which Spanish banks extended mortgage loans,
could mean the banking sector could need more capital than
provided for now.
But Juncker dismissed such concerns.
"I am really impressed with (Spain's) ambitious
consolidation programme," he told reporters in Luxembourg.
"I don't think Spain will need any kind of external support.
There is no reason for Spain to ask for a specific programme, I
would like to invite financial markets to behave in a rational
way. Spain is on track," Juncker said.