* EFSF, IMF should guarantee Spain financial assistance
* Cenbanker sees Europe moving to "fiscal consolidation
light"
LIMA May 28 Spain could count on a firewall of
international funding if its troubled banks need further
recapitalization, but the depth of its problems pale next to
those of Greece, Poland's central bank governor said on Monday.
Investors are growing increasingly concerned Spain could be
forced to seek an international bailout the euro zone can barely
afford even though Spain's prime minister has said there will
not be any European rescue for Spanish banks.
Polish central bank chief Marek Belka, a former European
director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who gave a
speech in Peru on the difficulties facing the euro, said
international funding would be available if Spain needs it.
"Obviously there exists this so-called firewall both in the
EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) and the IMF that
should be a guarantee that Spain can count on financial
assistance, on bridge financing from abroad," he said at a
conference in Lima.
Belka declined to say if Spain would need such assistance.
"Spain is struggling with the typical weaknesses of southern
rim euro zone countries but the extent of those problems is much
less than those of Greece, and even of other countries t h ere,"
he said.
BFA, the parent company of Spain's No. 4 Bank Bankia, asked
Spain for 19 billion euros ($23.3 billion) in government help
and government sources told Reuters the country may prop up
Bankia with sovereign bonds. There are also growing concerns
about the fiscal health of the country's regional governments.
Investors lacking confidence in Madrid's efforts sent
Spain's 10-year bond yields near 7 percent on Monday, a level
analysts say isn't sustainable.
Belka said the challenge not just in Spain but throughout
Europe is achieving fiscal consolidation without sacrificing
economic growth, pointing to recent elections in France and
Greece that showed a rejection of drastic austerity measures.
"I think there will be some sort of changed focus in the
discussion in Europe, from fiscal consolidation at any cost to
fiscal consolidation light so to say and growth stimuli at the
same time," he said.
Belka said the risk of European crisis contagion to Poland,
which is the only European Union member to avoid recession since
the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, is less than other
countries in the region.
Belka, a former Polish finance minister, said the country's
floating currency, the zloty, has provided it with a "shock
absorber" that countries bound to the euro do not have.
