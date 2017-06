MADRID Feb 3 Spain's central government will provide 10 billion to 15 billion euros ($13.17 billion-$19.76 billion) in financing to its debt-laden regional authorities to pay service providers and suppliers, the Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

The financing will be granted to the regional governments, struggling to meet rigid budget deficit targets, under strict conditions that they show a viable plan to meet spending goals, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said.