MADRID Aug 31 Several thousand people were
evacuated when a huge wildfire raging out of control in southern
Spain reached the edge of the upmarket tourist resort of
Marbella on the Costa del Sol, Spanish authorities said on
Friday.
The fire broke out near the port city of Malaga late on
Thursday and raced westward, fanned by strong winds and high
temperatures.
Two people suffered minor burns when the blaze threatened a
housing estate in northern Marbella, forcing the evacuation of
thousands of people to a sports centre.
Millions of tourists visit the Costa del Sol, famed for its
beaches and nightlife, every year and hundreds of thousands of
expatriates from northern Europe live on the coastal belt.
The fire broke out near Malaga and spread quickly west
towards Marbella, fanned by strong winds and high temperatures,
defying the efforts of Spanish firefighters backed by aircraft
and helicopters dumping water on the flames.
"The fire is horrific, with flames 10 to 15 metres high,"
Angel Nozal, the mayor of Mijas, an inland town between Marbella
and Malaga, told the national daily El Pais.
"This is without a doubt the worst fire we've had in
Malaga," Elias Bendodo, President of Malaga Council, told
Spanish national radio.
"Thousands of people have been evacuated ... Two people are
definitely injured and ... lots of houses have suffered damage,"
he said.
Local authorities do not know how the fire started, but said
they hoped to bring it under control later on Friday because the
wind had dropped.
Unusually dry weather in Spain has resulted in wildfires
burning thousands of hectares of land this summer, and
temperatures have hit record highs in some regions.
Thousands of people were evacuated earlier this month in the
Canary Islands, while four people died in fires in the border
area between France and Catalonia, in northeast Spain, in July.
