MADRID, Sept 1 Firefighters on Saturday tamed a
wildfire that had threatened villages outside the upmarket beach
resort of Marbella on southern Spain's Costa del Sol, allowing
about 4,000 evacuees to start returning to their homes and
hotels.
The fire killed a 78-year-old British man, and a couple in
their fifties were treated for serious burns.
More than 400 firefighters and members of the military
fought the flames overnight, using eight helicopters and
airplanes to help drench the flames after they came close to
several small towns.
The threatened villages included Ojen, a village of white
buildings perched on a mountainside where most of the evacuees
came from.
Officials reopened the highway beteween Marbella and Ojen on
Saturday morning and were allowing evacuees to return, said a
spokeswoman for the government of the Andalucia region.
The fire broke out on Thursday in the hills above the
tourist mecca of Marbella and raced south and west through
tinder-dry hilly countryside, fanned by strong winds and high
temperatures.
Officials said it was the worst fire in memory in Malaga, a
coastal province in Andalucia region.
Every year millions of tourists visit the Costa del Sol, or
Sun Coast, famed for its beaches and nightlife. Hundreds of
thousands of expatriates from northern Europe live on the
coastal belt.
Unusually dry weather in Spain has resulted in wildfires
burning thousands of hectares of land this summer, and
temperatures have hit record highs in some regions.
Thousands of people were evacuated earlier this month in the
Canary Islands, while four people died in fires in the border
area between France and Catalonia, in northeast Spain, in July.
