MADRID, July 1 At least two thousand people have
been evacuated from Spain's popular tourist region of Valencia
as the worst forest fires in more than a decade raged out of
control, causing a huge cloud of ash to pour into the country's
third-largest city.
Media reports on Sunday said between 20,000 and 45,000
hectares (49,400 to 111,200 acres) of land had been destroyed in
two forest fires around 30 kilometres (18 miles) to the west of
Valencia on Spain's eastern coast.
No official estimates have been given of how much land has
been destroyed by the fires, but NASA images show smoke covering
a vast area of the region famous for its beaches.
The majority of people in the Valencia region were not at
risk, according to emergency services. The city's airport was
still operating and it was not known how many tourists were
affected by the fires.
Spain's tourism sector represents around 10 percent of the
country's economic output, and has been one of the few drivers
of growth as the economy slides back into a heavy recession.
Authorities in the Valencia region told Reuters that in the
three days since the fires started around 2,000 people have been
forced to leave their homes, though many have since been able to
return.
The fires, which are still not under control, began after a
week in which temperatures in many parts of Spain soared to
close to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), leading
authorities to raise to maximum the level of forest fire risk in
the Valencia region.
Authorities said preliminary investigations showed one of
the fires had been accidentally started by workers in the
hillsides around Valencia, and the other by agricultural burning
that could not be controlled.
The country has seen 10 big forest fires this year, and
around 50,000 hectares of land destroyed in the first five
months of 2012, the worst since 2002, according to data from the
Environment Ministry.
