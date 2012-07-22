MADRID, July 22 Forest fires that broke out on
Sunday in Girona, a tourist spot bordering with France in
Spain's northern Catalonia region, have killed three people and
were still out of control in the evening, local media said.
The area is home to one of the most popular beach
destinations in Spain, the Costa Brava.
Strong winds hindered firefighters' efforts and have so far
spread two fires over 9,000 hectares (22,000 acres). The
interior minister of Catalonia, Felip Puig, was quoted in
Spanish media as confirming the deaths.
A man and his 15-year-old daughter were killed after jumping
off a cliff to escape the flames, while a third person died of a
heart attack. El Pais newspaper said 19 people had been injured.
About 80 km (50 miles) of roads have been cut off in the
area, a big artery for holidaymakers making their way to and
from southern France in the coastal province. Residents were
being told to stay at home, while the winds were pushing the
fires towards Figueres, a town of around 50,000 people.
