(Updates death and injury toll)
By Luis Correas
ZARAGOZA, Spain Aug 31 Five people died and six
were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory on Monday
near Zaragoza in northeastern Spain, officials said.
The cause of the blast at the factory on the outskirts of
the city near the airport was unknown.
The explosion at the factory, which makes fireworks and
matches, was heard in a large area of the city. Television
pictures showed a large column of smoke rising from the factory.
Emergency services urged local residents to stay away from
the area. The airport continued operating.
A spokeswoman for the regional government of Aragon said
five people were killed in the blast.
"As well as the deaths, at the moment there are six people
injured to varying degrees," she said.
She said firefighters were continuing their work at the
factory, which exports products to other European countries and
Canada.
El Pais newspaper said accidents at fireworks factories
around the country in the last 25 years had claimed more than
110 lives.
(Additional reporting by Inmaculada Sanz and Sarah Morris;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)