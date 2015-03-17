By Jorge Murcia
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, March 17 Top chefs from
around the world gathered in the north of Spain on Tuesday to
launch a campaign to eat more small fish such as anchovies in
the interests of feeding more people and reducing pressure on
the world's oceans.
Eating fish such as sardines and herring directly rather
than processing them as fish meal to feed farmed salmon, pigs
and chickens is a more efficient way of using protein, says
non-profit ocean conservation organisation Oceana, which started
the campaign.
Chefs including Brett Graham of two-Michelin-starred The
Ledbury in London and Peruvian celebrity chef Gaston Acurio
attended the event in San Sebastian, the capital of the
northeast Basque region and one of the cities in the world with
the most Michelin stars.
The chefs have committed to serve anchovies and other small
fish at their restaurants starting on World Oceans' Day on June
8.
"We can feed tens of millions more people if we simply eat
anchovies and other forage fish directly rather than in form of
a farmed salmon or other animals raised on fish meal and fish
oil," said Andy Sharpless, chief executive officer of Oceana.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization
estimates 37 percent of all marine fish caught worldwide are
processed into fish mean and fish oil.
(Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Alison Williams)