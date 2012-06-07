* BBB rating lowest among three major agencies
* Cites higher than forecast bank recapitalisations needs
* Contagion risks of Greek crisis weigh
NEW YORK/MADRID, June 7 Spain's credit rating
was slashed by three notches on Thursday by Fitch, which
signalled it could make further cuts as the cost of
restructuring the country's troubled banking system spiralled
and Greece's crisis deepened.
Fitch cut its rating on Spain's government debt by three
notches to BBB and placed the country on 'negative outlook',
meaning a further downgrade could come in coming months.
The new rating was Spain's lowest among the three main
ratings agencies, and leaves it just two short of junk status,
which would force many institutional investors to automatically
dump Spanish assets.
"The negative outlook primarily reflects the risks
associated with a further worsening of the euro zone crisis,
notably contagion from the ongoing Greek crisis," the agency
said in a release accompanying the downgrade.
Fitch said the rating downgrade reflected higher than
expected recapitalisation needs for Spanish banks, which it said
would be around 60 billion euros ($75 billion), or as high as
100 billion euros under a more severe stress scenario.
The country's rating also assumed the country would receive
European help in recapitalising its banking system. Fitch said
recapitalisation costs would push the country's debt to gross
domestic product ratio up by 6 percentage points more than
expected, and the ratio would peak at 95 percent in 2015.
Fitch acted without waiting for a widely expected EU rescue.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act to ensure
stability in the euro zone.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would wait for
the results of independent audits of the banking system before
talking with Europe about how to recapitalise troubled lenders.
An International Monetary Fund report due out next Monday is
expected to show Spanish banks need at least 40 billion euros
($50 billion), financial sector sources said.
One analyst largely shrugged off the credit downgrade.
"Spain is obviously the largest part of the conversation
right now but for their credit rating to be downgraded to
triple-B is very much in line with expectations. The larger news
will be if Germany is successful in finding a way to get money
into Spanish banks," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard
Capital Markets in New York.
The agency said the country's rating would remain under
pressure as the country would remain in recession this year and
next. Previously it had forecast a mild recovery in 2013.
According to Fitch, Spain also remained especially
vulnerable to contagion from the ongoing crisis in Greece, which
was reducing its financing flexibility.