MADRID Oct 18 A Binter Canaria plane has requested to make an emergency landing in the Gran Canaria airport, a spokeswoman from airport operator Aena said on Tuesday.

The plane had originally planned to land in northern Tenerife, also in the Canary Islands, the spokeswoman said, though she did not provide further information.

Tenerife airport said on Twitter the plane was having problems with the wheels on its landing gear. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)