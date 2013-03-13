BRIEF-O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner
MADRID, March 13 Spain will revise its macroeconomic forecasts for 2013 in April, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Wednesday,
Jimenez Latorre declined to say which of the figures would be updated.
Spain's government expects gross domestic product to contract by 0.5 percent year on year in 2013, below consensus which forecasts output to fall by around 1.5 percent.
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile