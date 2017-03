MADRID Spanish and French police arrested 75 members of a gang suspected of smuggling Chinese citizens into Europe and the United States, Spain's interior ministry said on Saturday.

Of the total, 51 were arrested in Spain - including two believed to be the heads of the Barcelona-based people smuggling organisation in Europe - and the other 24 in France.

The gang is accused of offering false passports for between 40,000 and 50,000 euros. Some of the immigrants ended up in the sex trade, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)