MADRID, March 19 TP Ferro, the company which
runs the high-speed railway between Spain and France and is
owned jointly by ACS and Eiffage, said on
Thursday it was entering talks with creditors to avoid
insolvency proceedings.
TP Ferro added that it had been unable to reach a debt
refinancing agreement so far on loans falling due on March 31.
Under Spanish law these formal creditor talks allow
companies some breathing space, with three to four months to
negotiate with banks before having to start bankruptcy
proceedings if a deal cannot be reached.
TP Ferro did not say how much debt it had falling due. ACS
had signed a 532 million-euro ($565.5 million) loan back in 2005
to finance the 44.5-km railway, which links Perpignan in France
and Figueras in Spain, running through a tunnel under the
Pyrenees.
Of that financing, a 410 million-euro tranche was due to be
refinanced and extended by another 35 years in 2015.
($1 = 0.9408 euros)
