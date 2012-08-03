* Tax evasion among highest in Europe
* One in four taxable euros hidden from tax man-study
* Tax hikes to have limited impact on revenue
* Shortfall could threaten budget plans
By Paul Day
MADRID, Aug 3 At the height of Spain's
construction boom it was not uncommon for a briefcase of
500-euro bills to be offered as part payment for property by
buyers striving to save on taxes.
That culture of ducking the taxman is deeply-engrained in
Spain and is becoming a headache for Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy, threatening to force him to go back to the drawing board
on budget plans which are crucial to the future of the euro.
The government made a 3-point hike of valued-added tax the
main thrust of the 65-billion-euro package of spending cuts and
tax increases put on the table in July. The VAT rise alone was
designed to raise 22 billion and put Spain on track to meet its
EU-agreed deficit targets until 2014.
But in a country where undocumented cash transactions with
restaurants, garages and builders are the norm and more than 18
billion euros a year is believed to be lost due to VAT fraud, it
looks far too optimistic.
"In Germany, if you saw your neighbour defrauding the tax
office, you'd report them. In Spain, they are heroes," one small
businessman told Reuters standing in his company warehouse in
the southern city of Seville, asking to remain anonymous.
Almost one in four taxable euros is hidden from the
authorities in Spain, according to tax inspectors union Gestha.
Those are vital sums for a government fighting to deflate
one the euro zone's highest deficits and facing a 20 percent
drop in revenue since the 2008 financial crash; the Treasury
collected only 161 billion euros in tax last year, compared to
around 200 billion euros in 2007.
Some of that is naturally due to the stagnation of Spain's
economy over the period, but off-the-books trade has also risen
as businesses and consumers seek to squeeze costs or the price
they actually pay for goods and services.
The black economy is now worth around 23 percent of the
gross domestic product, compared to an average of around 13
percent across the European Union's 27 members and that may only
increase as Spain's economy sinks deeper into recession.
"Sadly, the current economic situation means fraud is on the
rise, while the measures will just lead to new kinds of fraud,"
says Gertrudis Alarcon, head of the Spanish arm of tax
consultancy i2 Integrity, authors of a new report on the black
economy.
"The new measures ... won't necessarily produce the revenue
increase hoped for."
ACCEPTED
Transparency International ranks Spain in the middle of
Europe's table of most corrupted countries, below Greece and
Italy, but above northern countries many of which are the least
corrupt in the world.
Around one in six of all 500 euro notes, the highest euro
denominated bill in circulation in the monetary union, were
issued by the Bank of Spain, evidence of their use in
off-the-book property acquisitions.
More than 15 percent of drivers don't ask for, or are not
offered, a receipt for work done by a mechanic in order to knock
VAT off the bill, according to one study by industry
associations GT Motive and Cetraa.
In hotels and restaurants, it has been a normal practice for
years to have a "caja B", a parallel cash register where
undeclared revenues are kept. People talk openly about it and
restaurant owners say upping VAT will only increase the
financial pressure that makes them do it.
"We have no other choice than to issue some bills with the
new VAT and others in 'caja B'," said Alfredo Gomez, who owns a
restaurant in the centre of Madrid.
Jesus Lizcano, head of Transparency International in Spain,
says the country's position on the corruption tables slipped
during the years of the property boom, precisely because of
transactions related to housing speculation, but has stabilised
in the last few years.
But he says tax avoidance also reflects the same underlying
distrust of central authority in Spain that lies behind what is
one of Europe's most decentralised Federal political systems.
"It's a similar situation in all of southern Europe, and
really just forms part of the Latin culture," he said.
ANTI-FRAUD MEASURES
In an attempt to raise extra cash from the dodgers, the
conservatives have banned cash transactions worth over 2,500
euros, and introduced a fiscal amnesty for offshore accounts,
amongst other measures.
But, while all agree more efforts must be made to reduce non
payment, few believe they can realistically increase revenue
sufficiently to help cut the deficit.
According to estimates by economist at Washington University
in St. Louis Michele Boldrin, raising Spain's tax collection
rate to that of Sweden's would only increase revenue by two or
three percentage points of GDP, or by around 30 billion euros.
"This alone wouldn't fix our deficit problems and could take
up to a decade to achieve," Boldrin said.
The government would have to concentrate on small - as much
as large-scale fraud - where techniques on keeping your earnings
from falling in to the hands of the Treasury differed.
"(For larger fortunes) the problem is more tax avoidance
than evasion. Whether it's illegal, paralegal or on the borders
of legality, many can reduce tax debts substantially using
available loopholes," he said.
The fiscal amnesty meanwhile has been broadly criticised for
sending the wrong message to law-abiding tax payers and,
possibly worse, for not raising the money it's designed to.
The amnesty aims to raise up to 2.5 billion euros by
offering a low tax rate of 10 percent to anyone declaring hidden
income but it has seen less than 1 percent of that after only
115 people legalised undeclared funds, according to Gestha.
The Treasury did not want to comment on this figure and said
it will give a full breakdown when the amnesty period is over
end-November.