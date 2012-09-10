MADRID, Sept 10 Spain's Treasury on Monday sold
6 billion euros ($7.68 billion)of bonds and bills in a direct
placement to finance the FROB bank fund, a source with knowledge
of the operation said.
"The operation was closed today. The details will be
published tomorrow," the source said speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The Treasury is issuing a six-month bill maturing on March,
15 2013, as well as two bonds maturing on October, 31 2019 -
coupon 4.3 percent - and on October, 31 2020 - coupon 4.85
percent - according to the framework of the operation published
in the official journal on Monday.
The economy ministry said last week the Treasury would
inject 6 billion euros into the state's bank rescue fund to beef
up its firepower after the emergency recapitalisation of
troubled lender Bankia.($1 = 0.7812 euros)