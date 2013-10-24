(Corrects first paragraph to show the court is EU's highest court, not second-highest)

MADRID Oct 24 A Spanish tax on fuel sales, the revenues of which were earmarked to health matters, breaches European Union law, an adviser to the EU's highest court said on Thursday.

"Spain appears to have knowingly taken the risk of going forward with the legislation in question and, as a result, that legislation has been applied for many years to the detriment of the end-user and the internal market," a statement setting out Advocate General Nils Whal's opinion said.

While the advocate general's opinion is not binding, the European Court of Justice's judges typically follow the view of its adviser. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)