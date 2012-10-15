* CNC warns of high distribution margins, scarce competition
* Recommends limiting petrol operators' weight in
distributor CLH
* Energy regulator says gasoline prices are high
MADRID, Oct 15 Spain's competition watchdog and
energy regulator urged increased competition in the country's
petrol market in two reports on Monday that warned of high
distribution margins among the sector's three main players.
British oil major BP and Spain's Repsol and
Cepsa control the country's national fuel production.
A report by the National Competition Commission, or CNC,
done for Spain's secretary of state for the economy, comes a
month after the government said it would pass measures to cap
oil companies' margins at the pump in an effort to control
inflation.
"We recommend that the government find a global solution for
the competition problems in this sector," the CNC report said,
suggesting 23 specific measures to boost competition.
One of the measures suggested limiting the three main oil
operators' stakes in national oil distributor CLH, which is
currently controlled by Cepsa with 14.15, Repsol with 10 percent
and BP and Galp with 5 percent each.
The competition commission's report said that between 2007
and 2010, the gross margin for the distribution of gasoline and
diesel has risen 20 percent, noting that the way the market is
structured blocks competitors from entering.
The National Energy Commission, or CNE, also published a
report on Monday, which concluded that compared with other
European countries Spain's petrol stations business is very
concentrated and urged the government to make it more
competitive.
The CNE reported that gasoline prices, before taxes, are
higher in Spain than in France and other European countries.
Spain imports almost all of the petroleum that it consumes.
Energy prices have helped drive up inflation in Spain.
Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in September,
partly because of an increase in the Value Added Tax, but also
from higher fuel prices.