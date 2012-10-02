MADRID Oct 2 Spain's car diesel and petrol
consumption fell sharply again in August from the same month a
year ago as the recession continued to hit demand.
Official provisional data from Spain's strategic petroleum
reserves corporation (CORES) showed car diesel consumption fell
by 5.7 percent year-on-year to 1.8 million tonnes in August.
That compared with 1.9 million tonnes in July.
For the first eight months of the year consumption has
fallen 5.5 percent to 14.4 million tonnes.
Similarly, car gasoline consumption fell by 6.0 percent in
August from the same month a year ago, to 477,000 tonnes. From
January to August demand has fallen by 6 percent to 3.4 million
tonnes.
Data from CORES also showed a 7.5 percent year-on-year fall
in kerosene demand in August, indicating a fall in air travel
demand, as Spain remains mired in a deep recession, attempting
to slash its public deficit.
August also witnessed a steep year-on-year decline of 8.5
percent in natural gas use, to 24,319 gigawatt hours.
Spain imports around 75 percent of all its energy needs.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)