LONDON May 24 Online gaming firm 888
expects to pay a back-tax bill for its Spanish operations of
less than $10 million, as Spain prepares to award its first
online betting licences in June, a source close to the company
said.
Helped by the leverage of the new licences, cash-strapped
Spain is demanding retrospective taxes from internet gambling
companies operating between January 2009 and May 2011.
888, which has about 6 percent of its operations in Spain,
expects to announce soon that it will pay a tax settlement of
less than $10 million, the source said on Thursday.
This week, rival Bwin.party digital said it would
pay about $42 million to settle its back-tax bill, while
Sportingbet said it had paid $22 million, and Betfair
said it would pay not more than 10 million euros ($12.6
million).
Brokers had estimated 888's exposure at less than $20
million.