Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon, who tried to extradite former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, sits in the dock at the start of his trial at the Supreme Court in Madrid, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID A Spanish judge who won fame with his attempt to extradite former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in the 1990s appeared in court in Madrid on Tuesday charged with abusing judicial powers.

Baltasar Garzon faces three cases linked to his investigations into human rights abuses, corruption and other offences.

Supporters turned out at Spain's Supreme Court to greet the judge, carrying placards denouncing what they see as a politically motivated vendetta against Garzon, who has made enemies among Spain's political elite.

Among the supporters were victims of Spain's right-wing dictatorship, which lasted until the late 1970s, and a representative of an Argentine human rights group, who see Garzon as a hero.

The first case against the suspended High Court judge involves allegations he illegally authorised police to record the conversations of lawyers with their clients in custody.

Garzon wore his judge's robe for his appearance and sat next to his lawyer Francisco Baena during pre-trial submissions.

The case was brought by two businessmen awaiting trial for allegedly bribing members of the People's Party, which won a landslide election victory in November.

All three cases are private prosecutions, brought by individuals and organisations. Garzon has dismissed the accusations and Spain's public prosecutor has recommended the judge's acquittal on all the charges.

If Garzon were convicted in any of the cases, he could be banned from serving as a judge for up to 20 years, in what would be a career-ending blow for the 55-year-old.

Garzon is famous for leading an investigation into death squads organised by the Socialist government in the 1980s to fight Basque separatists, a probe credited with helping the centre-right defeat the left in 1996 elections.

He has also attracted critics, who have accused him of seeking the limelight with high-profile international cases involving prisoners at Guantanamo Bay and victims who disappeared during the 1970s dictatorship in Argentina.

Garzon is also charged with violating an amnesty law by ordering an investigation into the killing of tens of thousands of civilians during the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, who died in 1975.

In the third case, Garzon faces allegations he dropped an investigation into the head of Spain's biggest bank Santander (SAN.MC) after receiving payments for a course sponsored by the bank in New York.

A number of international lawyers, human rights organisations and left-wing artists, including Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar, have come out in support of Garzon.

"What bitter irony that Garzon is being prosecuted for trying to apply at home the same principles he so successfully promoted internationally," said Reed Brody, counsellor and spokesman for Human Rights Watch.

"Absent clear and compelling circumstances, prosecuting a judge for his judicial acts undermines judicial independence."

Garzon is expected to give evidence in his defence in the first day of the trial. Garzon's lawyer will again ask for two of the judges hearing the case to be replaced, claiming they are not impartial.

Garzon's attempt to extradite Pinochet from Britain in 1998 to face charges of human rights abuses following the dictator's 1973 coup in Chile set a precedent for the principle that crimes against humanity can be investigated anywhere.

