MADRID, June 27 Spain will pay 1.4 billion euros
($1.9 billion) in compensation to the concession-holder of
offshore gas facility Castor, after the unit was shut down
following seismic activity.
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria told radio station COPE
the government had "no other option" but to compensate
concession-holder Escal UGS, jointly owned by building and
services group ACS and Canada's Dundee Energy.
The government ordered a stop to injections of gas at the
storage plant last autumn after more than 200 minor earthquakes
near the area.
Escal announced earlier this week it would give up its
concession on the plant.
It funded the construction of Castor with a bond issue
partly back by the European Investment Bank. Under the terms of
that deal, it would have to return the funds if the facility
does not come on-line before November 30.
The government presented an appeal to the Supreme Court to
try to avoid paying up, but the move was rejected.
(Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Sophie Hares)