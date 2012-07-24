MADRID, July 24 Spain and Germany's Finance Ministers called on Tuesday for a quick implementation of the decisions of the last European Union summit, and in particular the setting up of a banking union along with a single European supervisor.

"The ministers underline the importance to work - along with the European partners - for the swift implementation of the decisions of the European Council of June 29," Luis de Guindos and Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a joint statement.

"This includes, in particular, the full construction of an effective banking union, along with a single European banking supervisor," they also said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)