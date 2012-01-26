BERLIN Jan 26 Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday that the more money there was in
the euro zone's bailout funds, the less likely it was that they
would have to be used.
Speaking alongside Germany's Angela Merkel, who has resisted
calls from the International Monetary Fund and Italy to boost
the funds, Rajoy said: "Probably the bigger it is, the less
likely it will have to be used."
"But the most important thing is for us to have a mechanism
now, and that it can start operating," Rajoy told a news
conference.
Rajoy said he had not discussed with Merkel Madrid's wish
for more leeway in Spain's public deficit target, to reflect
concerns about the ability of the Spanish economy to make the
necessary savings.
Rajoy also echoed a proposal from the chancellor to use
leftover European Union structural funds to generate jobs.