* Artificial reef, fishing at root of latest crisis
* Spain threatens border fees, tax investigations
* Centuries of disagreement over tiny British enclave
(Recasts, adds background, details)
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, Aug 9 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Friday threatened unilateral measures in a spat with
Gibraltar over fisheries although he also said he hoped for
talks soon with Britain about the disputed territory.
Tensions over Gibraltar - a British overseas territory to
which Spain lays claim - flared up this month after Spain
complained that an artificial reef being built by Gibraltar
would block its fishing vessels.
"I hope that this doesn't go any further, but it's clear
that Spain has to defend its national interest and that's what
we're going to do," Rajoy told reporters after a meeting with
Spain's King Juan Carlos in Mallorca.
Among the measures under consideration were a 50-euro ($67)
fee for people entering or exiting Gibraltar, tax investigations
of Gibraltarians with property in Spain, and restrictions on use
of Spanish airspace for flights heading to Gibraltar.
It was not clear whether Spain would charge workers who
cross into Gibraltar daily - which could cost them up to 500
euros a week - or only tourists, or indeed if such a levy had
any legal basis.
The recent war of words over Gibraltar has been more heated
than similar tiffs in the past. Opposition politicians have
accused Rajoy of using the situation to distract Spaniards from
the country's severe recession and a corruption scandal that has
damaged the credibility of his conservative party.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and Rajoy spoke on
Wednesday to try to defuse the conflict but both sides seemed
reluctant to back down from their public positions.
Rajoy played down a scheduled visit by British navy vessels
to Gibraltar in the coming weeks, saying it was routine and had
been planned well ahead of time.
Spain's right-leaning media ran testy headlines on the
coming arrival of the ships. "Cameron intimidates Rajoy with his
fleet," El Mundo newspaper blared on Friday morning.
FISHERIES DISPUTE
Spain ceded Gibraltar to Britain in the Treaty of Utrecht
300 years ago. The tiny rocky promontory near the southern tip
of the Iberian Peninsula has some 30,000 residents who live off
tourism, on-line gambling operations and financial services.
Friction over Gibraltar has ebbed and flowed over the
centuries. Spanish dictator Francisco Franco sealed the land
border for years, forcing the British enclave to get supplies
from across the Strait of Gibraltar in Morocco.
The latest dispute arose after Gibraltar sank a number of
concrete blocks into a bay to extend an artificial reef it says
is aimed at fostering fish populations.
Even though Spain has built many similar artificial reefs
along its coastline, Rajoy's government accused Gibraltar of
causing ecological damage and restricting Spanish fishing boats.
In protest, Spain imposed a "go slow" policy at the border
crossing, carrying out thorough checks on vehicles both leaving
and entering Gibraltar, causing long queues in the summer heat.
Previously, Spanish police would check some incoming cars
for smuggling - particularly for cigarettes from lower-tax
Gibraltar - either randomly or based on concrete suspicion,
while letting other vehicles pass without delay.
Now, nearly every car is examined and others are forced to
wait until an inspection is finished. Britain has criticised the
new border controls as excessive.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo spoke
with his British counterpart on Wednesday and said they agreed
to set up working groups on issues such as fishing. But
Gibraltarian authorities said no working groups had been agreed,
clouding the diplomatic prospects.
Rajoy said any talks must be four-way, involving Spain,
Britain, Gibraltar and Andalusia, the Spanish region that abuts
Gibraltar and is home to many workers who cross the border into
the British territory every day.
($1 = 0.7471 euros)
(Additional reporting by Dominique Searle in Gibraltar and
Tracy Rucinski in Madrid, Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)