MADRID Aug 23 British overseas territory
Gibraltar could open its waters to Spanish fishermen again by
October, its chief minister was cited as saying on Friday,
potentially offering a means to resolve a recent spat with Spain
which lays claim to the rocky outpost.
Madrid reacted furiously when Gibraltar built an artificial
reef in contested waters using concrete blocks and restricted
access to Spanish fishermen in July.
In retaliation, Spain imposed tighter controls at its border
with Gibraltar, causing long tailbacks and has threatened
further action. This prompted angry words from British
officials.
"As an act of good faith ... I will propose that parliament
introduces a change in the law so that the 59 boats can fish
again based on their historical fishing practices," Gibraltar
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Spanish newspaper El Mundo in
an interview published on Friday.
The quote was verified by a Gibraltar spokesman.
Picardo said Gibraltar would not remove the concrete blocks,
as Spain demands, and rejected four-way talks with Spain,
Britain and Andalusia, which is one of Madrid's proposals to end
the standoff, as well as one-on-one talks with Britain.
Earlier this week Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel
Garcia-Margallo said that the border checks would continue until
Spain regained confidence in Gibraltar's government.
Spain lays claim to Gibraltar, which has a population of
just 30,000 and was ceded to Britain 300 years ago.
Madrid has threatened to take the issue to the United
Nations, and the European Commission has agreed to examine the
situation to see if Spain's controls breach EU rules.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)