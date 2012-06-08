By Clare Kane
MADRID, June 8 Spain finalised plans to pay off
the healthcare debts of its regions on Friday as some
pharmacists closed their doors in protest over unpaid bills in
the country, where drugmaker Roche has tightened credit
to several hospitals.
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said the
government would pay 17 billion euros ($21.19 billion) to
suppliers of its autonomous communities. Spain's Health Ministry
said 73 percent of that money would be for unpaid healthcare
bills.
"The pharmaceutical industry sees the plan as very positive,
because it solves a problem that was threatening the survival of
companies and the functioning of the national health service in
normal conditions," said a spokeswoman for Farmaindustria, which
represents drug companies in Spain.
The plan, first outlined in February, earmarked a total of
35 billion euros not only for autonomous regions but also local
councils.
Around 40 percent of the total figure will pay healthcare
bills and Saenz de Santamaria said the government had already
paid over 9 billion euros of unpaid bills for Spain's local
councils.
Paying off the regions' debts should guarantee the supply of
medicine in the recession-hit country, where Switzerland's Roche
recently tightened credit conditions at 12 hospitals, meaning
they must pay off some of their outstanding debts to receive
more supplies.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions account for around 50 percent
of public spending and missed their deficit targets by a wide
margin last year.
Spain's Health Ministry said the regions' healthcare debts
are more than the 12 billion euros the government will pay off,
but participating in the plan is optional. Saenz de Santamaria
said three of the regions had not asked for funds.
In troubled euro zone peer Greece, parts of the healthcare
system have already experienced drug shortages and international
drugmakers are working with European authorities on plans to
keep drugs coming into the country in the event of it leaving
the euro zone.
Pharmacists in the autonomous community of Valencia, on
Spain's eastern coast, closed for the second consecutive day on
Friday, protesting that the government had not paid for any
drugs given out in the region since February.
Pharmacies are not included in the central government's
payment plan.
But the initiative has cheered drugmakers facing debts that
have not been paid off for years in some cases.
Roche spokeswoman Silvia Dobry said: "There are several
hospitals that have not paid their bills for more than two
years. In Spain we started to insist on our credit terms in 2011
and this now applies to 12 hospitals in 4 of Spain's 17
regions."
Dobry said that over 95 percent of Spanish hospitals were
not affected by the policy and that Roche welcomed the Spanish
government's plans.
Other drug companies contacted by Reuters said they had not
changed payment methods in Spain. Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, which demands payment on delivery in Greece, said it
had not implemented such a policy in Spain.
A spokesman for Sanofi said the company had
"problems with unpaid bills, like many other suppliers" but it
trusted the government's payment plan would prove a solution to
the problem.
Pfizer said it had no plans to change its
distribution model in Spain.