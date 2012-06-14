MADRID, June 14 Spain's Grifols said on Thursday its sees investments slowing each year from 2012 to 2015 and total investment for the period to be 414.5 million euros ($521 million).

In a company presentation, the world's third largest blood products maker said it saw annual synergies of around $300 million from 2015, revised up from its previous estimate of $230 million.

