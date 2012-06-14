BRIEF-Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14
MADRID, June 14 Spain's Grifols said on Thursday its sees investments slowing each year from 2012 to 2015 and total investment for the period to be 414.5 million euros ($521 million).
In a company presentation, the world's third largest blood products maker said it saw annual synergies of around $300 million from 2015, revised up from its previous estimate of $230 million.
($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting By Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day)
* Asx alert-Adherium appoints new CEO to drive global growth-ADR.AX