MADRID Oct 23 The Bank of Spain on Thursday said it expected the Spanish economy to have expanded by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months between July and September after 0.6 percent growth in the second quarter.

The central bank also said in its quarterly report on the Spanish economy that the output growth was 1.6 percent year-on-year in the period.

It expects Gross Domestic Product to expand by 1.3 percent in 2014 and by 2.0 percent in 2015, in line with government forecasts, though added downside risks to these forecasts have increased in the last few months due to worsening global growth. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)