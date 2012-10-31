MADRID Oct 31 The region of Madrid said on
Wednesday it would introduce an unpopular one-euro surcharge for
medical prescriptions next year as pressure mounts on Spain's
cash-strapped regions to curb deficits.
The plan is part of Madrid's efforts to save some 2.7
billion euros ($3.5 billion) in next year's budget, Madrid
regional president Ignacio Gonzalez told a news conference.
Opponents to the surcharge say the reform will mean the most
vulnerable, especially the elderly who are often dependent on
several prescriptions, will avoid basic care to save costs.
Madrid, which surrounds and includes Spain's capital and
accounts for almost a fifth of Spain's economy, will be the
second of the 17 regions to introduce the payment, after
Catalonia in June.
The regions are under pressure to cut their deficits to 0.7
percent of output in 2013 from a target of 1.5 percent this year
as part of the country's drive to balance its accounts.
Spain is the latest weak link in the euro zone debt crisis
amid investor concerns the conservative government cannot
control its finances in the midst of a prolonged recession.
The regions control over a third of total Spanish spending
and are responsible for their own health and education costs.
Madrid missed its deficit target last year, hitting 2.2
percent of its GDP compared with the official target of 1.3
percent. While the region's finances are generally better than
many of its counterparts, sour market conditions forced it
postpone a planned bond issue on Oct. 23.
Gonzalez also said he would outsource non-health-related
hospital services and the health services of six recently-built
clinics, fuelling criticism the conservative government was
working toward privatisation.
Spain's public health care system until last year provided
free medications for pensioners and low-cost prescriptions for
everyone else. The government says the system encourages
over-prescription and inefficient use of state resources.
A co-payment system for prescription medicine, linked to
income and economic status of the patient, was introduced
earlier this year.
The one-euro surcharge will apply to most prescriptions.
