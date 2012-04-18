* Spain aims to save 7 bln euros from health reform
* Pensioners, employed face medicine price hikes
* Market pressure eases from Monday's highs
By Paul Day
MADRID, April 18 Spain's government met regional
officials on Wednesday to agree ways to cut state healthcare, an
attack on a treasured welfare system that will fuel anger among
a population weary of EU-enforced austerity to tackle a
ballooning deficit.
The conservative government has warned Spaniards they would
have to start paying more for prescriptions, part of the welfare
system that has provided state-financed health and education
since the country's transition to democracy began in the 1970s.
Although protests against cuts have been mostly peaceful and
polls show that many Spaniards are resigned to reining in costs
to fight the debt crisis, violent flashes during a recent
national ge n eral strike may suggest patience is wearing thin.
"It's time we end the culture of everything for free,"
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria told Spanish state
television when asked whether the government planned to force
pensioners to pay for medicines.
Despite promises to not touch the welfare state before an
election in November last year, the conservatives say they have
been forced into a U-turn on health and education and must save
10 billion euros ($13.14 billion) this year.
Health Minister Ana Mato met regional leaders in Madrid on
Wednesday to decide on how best to reform the system.
Some media said pensioners, who receive free medicines,
would have to pay 10 percent of their drugs bills while people
with jobs would have to pay 50-60 percent, depending on income.
On Monday, Education Minister Jose Ignacio Wert said
classroom sizes would increase by up to 20 percent and the
number of teachers' working hours would also rise.
The estimated savings - 3 billion euros a year in state
schools and 7 billion euros in the health service - are set to
be approved at the government's weekly meeting on Friday.
Spain has returned to centre of the euro zone debt crisis in
the past few months on concerns Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is
unable to control the highly devolved regions' spending and
deflate one the bloc's highest public deficits.
Spain's central government may intervene in regional
finances in return for financing help as soon as next month if
they do not meet the tough line needed to help allay fears over
the country's debt, a high ranking source said.
CONTROL REGIONAL SPENDING
Rajoy's fight against regional debt could become as symbolic
as British former prime minister Margaret Thatcher's crushing of
trade unions in 1980s, Goldman Sachs said in an investors note.
It said it expected a final 2012 deficit of 6.7 percent of GDP
and warned against short term measures.
"While the Spanish government may have a genuine intention
to implement reforms, it needs to become more effective in
enacting them and articulate a strategy that looks beyond the
near term," it said.
Investor concerns over the euro zone's fourth largest
economy, soothed by a trillion euros of cheap liquidity from the
European Central Bank, were set on edge in March after Rajoy
tore up the deficit target agreed with European partners.
The cost of financing 10-year Spanish debt jumped to 5-month
highs on Monday, close to the unsustainable levels, while the
cost of insuring against default hit highs, though market
pressure eased after a successful auction on Tuesday.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions control their healthcare and
education budgets and the conservatives say reform is necessary
after they overspent in 2011. The healthcare system faces some
15 billion euros in unpaid debts, the conservatives say.
Public health spending was $3,067 per capita in 2009, below
an average of $3,361 per capita in the OECD club of wealthy
nations, based on the latest available data.
"Health spending has a significant impact on the regions and
the reform is part of current efforts to reach the goal of
making public finances sustainable," Economy Secretary Fernando
Jimenez Latorre told parliament.
Spain has said it will reduce its public shortfall, which
hit 8.5 percent of gross domestic product last year, to 5.3
percent of GDP this year and 3 percent in 2013.
However, many economists say this will be impossible as the
economy slips into its second recession since 2009 and families
and businesses rein in spending to pay down debt despite the
central government committing to 27 billion euros of savings in
the 2012 budget.