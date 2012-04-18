* Spain aims to save 7 bln euros from health reform
* Some pensioners, higher earners face medicine price hikes
* Market pressure eases from Monday's highs
By Paul Day
MADRID, April 18 Spain's government told
Spaniards on Wednesday that many would have to start paying more
for prescriptions, part of 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) in new
annual healthcare cuts that will anger a population weary of
EU-enforced austerity.
The conservative government agreed with regional officials
on ways to cut state healthcare costs, trimming a welfare system
that has provided state-financed health and education since the
country's transition to democracy began in the 1970s.
Health Minister Ana Mato outlined a series of measures that
include stiffer checks on foreigners who come to Spain to take
advantage of free health care, and a more rigorous process to
avoid over-prescribing.
Although protests against cuts have been mostly peaceful and
polls show that many Spaniards are resigned to reining in costs
to fight the debt crisis, violent flashes during a recent
national ge n eral strike may suggest patience is wearing thin.
"It's time we end the culture of everything for free,"
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria told Spanish state
television on Wednesday.
Despite promises to not touch the welfare state before an
election in November last year, the conservatives have been
forced into a U-turn on health and have also outlined savings
worth an estimated 3 billion euros a year in education.
Mato said pensioners, who receive free medicines, would have
to pay a percentage of their drugs bills, while those people
with jobs would also be forced to pay a greater part of their
medicine costs.
Lower-earning pensioners and those unemployed who have
exhausted their jobless benefits would still receive free
medicine, she said.
On Monday, Education Minister Jose Ignacio Wert said
classroom sizes would increase by up to 20 percent and teachers'
working hours would also rise. The estimated savings are set to
be approved at the government's weekly meeting on Friday.
Spain has returned to centre of the euro zone debt crisis in
the past few months on concerns Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is
unable to control the spending of highly devolved regions and
curb one of the bloc's highest public deficits.
Spain's central government may intervene in regional
finances in return for financing help as soon as next month if
they do not meet the tough line needed to help allay fears over
the country's debt, a high ranking source said.
CONTROL REGIONAL SPENDING
Rajoy's fight against regional debt could become as symbolic
as British former prime minister Margaret Thatcher's crushing of
trade unions in 1980s, Goldman Sachs said in an investors note.
It said it expected a final 2012 deficit of 6.7 percent of GDP
and warned against short term measures.
"While the Spanish government may have a genuine intention
to implement reforms, it needs to become more effective in
enacting them and articulate a strategy that looks beyond the
near term," it said.
Investor concerns over the euro zone's fourth largest
economy, soothed by a trillion euros of cheap liquidity from the
European Central Bank, were exacerbated in March after Rajoy
tore up the deficit target agreed with European partners.
The cost of financing 10-year Spanish debt jumped to 5-month
highs on Monday, close to unsustainable levels. The cost of
insuring against default also hit highs, though market pressure
eased after a successful auction on Tuesday.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions control their healthcare and
education budgets and the conservatives say reform is necessary
after they overspent in 2011. The healthcare system faces some
15 billion euros in unpaid debts, the conservatives say.
Public health spending was $3,067 per capita in 2009, below
an average of $3,361 per capita in the OECD club of wealthy
nations, based on the latest available data.
"Health spending has a significant impact on the regions and
the reform is part of current efforts to reach the goal of
making public finances sustainable," Economy Secretary Fernando
Jimenez Latorre told parliament.
Spain has said it will reduce its public shortfall, which
hit 8.5 percent of gross domestic product last year, to 5.3
percent of GDP this year and 3 percent in 2013.
However, many economists say this will be impossible as the
economy slips into its second recession since 2009 and families
and businesses rein in spending to pay down debt despite the
central government committing to 27 billion euros of savings in
the 2012 budget.