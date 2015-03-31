MADRID, March 31 Illegal immigrants in Spain
will once again be able to get free primary healthcare at
doctors' surgeries, the government said on Tuesday, doing a
U-turn on an unpopular policy in a busy election year.
The government withdrew the right to general healthcare for
tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants in 2012 as part of
a programme of spending cuts.
But the policy was highly criticised by doctors, refugee
activists and opposition parties, and, since the ban excluded
emergency treatment, has led to pressure on emergency wards.
"It seems more sensible and more reasonable for (primary
healthcare) to be carried out in health centres so that among
other things emergency centres are not overwhelmed," Spain's
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told a news conference when asked
about the policy change.
Rajoy's People's Party is keen to show voters it is serious
about reversing austerity policies passed at the peak of the
euro zone debt crisis and is at pains to adopt more socially
aware measures before elections over the next few months.
The party did badly in elections in Andalusia this month and
there are local and regional elections due in May and September
and a general election by the end of the year.
Rajoy, however, insisted illegal immigrants would not be
given back their social security health cards, which give
cardholders the right to extra care and medicines. According to
official data, 800,000 people had their cards withdrawn after
the reform was passed in 2012.
"They are not entitled to a health card, as they are not
entitled to one in any other EU country," Rajoy said.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Sarah Morris;
Editing by Julien Toyer and Louise Ireland)