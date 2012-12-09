MADRID Dec 9 Thousands of health workers, on
strike since last month, marched on Sunday in Madrid to protest
against budget cuts and plans from the Spanish capital's
regional government to privatise the management of public
hospitals and medical centres.
It was the third time doctors, nurses and health workers
have rallied since the local authorities put forward a plan in
October to place six hospitals and dozens of medical practices
under private management. The plan also calls for patients to be
charged a fee of 1 euro for prescriptions.
Workers launched an indefinite strike last month against the
plan, which has not been endorsed by the centre-right government
of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Health workers in the capital
are striking Monday-Thursday each week and seeing patients only
on Fridays, while also responding to emergencies.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions control health and education
policies and spending. They have all had to implement steep cuts
this year as the country struggles to meet tough European
Union-agreed deficit targets.
Dressed in white scrubs, the protesters shouted slogans such
as "Health is not for sale" and "Health 100 percent public, no
to privatisations".
"Of course, privatisation can be reversed. Actually the
question is not if it can be reversed, because privatisation
should never have a future," said Luis Alvarez, an unemployed
man from Madrid attending the demonstration.
Belen Padilla, a doctor at Madrid's hospital Gregorio
Maranon, said one million citizens had already signed a petition
rejecting the plan.
