MADRID, April 29 Raul Robledo's 82-year-old
mother died on a stretcher in a corridor of the emergency unit
of La Paz hospital in Madrid in February, after waiting nearly
48 hours for a room.
Patients were spilling out of the rooms, slumped on chairs
and stretchers in the corridors, when Robledo's mother was
rushed in with pain from leg ulcers.
"It's such an undignified way to die," said Robledo, a
48-year-old engineer.
The emergency wards of Spain's hospitals have borne much of
the brunt of deep cuts that Spain has inflicted to its
healthcare system over the past five years while the country was
swept up in the region's debt crisis.
Now, even as Spain's economy is recovering, the state of the
nation's leaner healthcare system is shaping up as a key issue
in regional and national elections later this year.
Such is the concern that some hospital workers are also
filing formal complaints in Spanish courts, asking judges to
force hospitals to increase resources.
"Healthcare has become a symbolic theme for Spaniards," says
Juan Diez, founder of the Sociological Investigation Centre
(CIS), a closely-watched polling agency. "People are tired of
seeing cuts made where it affects them personally."
Spain hasn't been alone in taking a scalpel to its
healthcare system.
Across southern Europe, cash-strapped governments have cut
national healthcare costs - in most cases the biggest part of
their welfare states, after pensions - in an effort to curb
public spending during the euro zone debt crisis.
Spain still offers universal health care. And government
officials say spending cuts have focused less on services than
on pharmaceutical spending.
Yet in hospitals around the country, doctors and nurses say
they are struggling to cope with reduced funds for staff and
materials.
And even though Spaniards still give their healthcare system
a high rating, the number of people who say hospital care has
worsened has tripled since 2009, according to CIS.
Thousands of white-coated doctors and nurses, dubbed "the
white tide", have taken to the streets.
Vying parties in the upcoming elections are taking up the
issue in their campaigns. The ruling People's Party has launched
a campaign in Madrid under the slogan of "The best healthcare"
showing smiling people outside hospitals and clinics.
Far-left upstart Podemos and centre-right newcomer
Ciudadanos are campaigning over health too - a strategy aimed at
drawing the vote of older people in what is one of Europe's
fastest-ageing countries.
Podemos, for example, organised a demonstration outside
hospitals in February under the slogan "Spending cuts shorten
lives".
EMERGENCY
Spain's national healthcare spending was cut by a total of
13.6 percent, or nearly 10 billion euros, from 2009 to 2013,
Treasury Ministry figures show. That is one of the biggest
reductions in the European Union.
The government defends its record. Agustin Rivero, a senior
health ministry official who oversees pharmaceutical spending,
says the bulk of savings nationwide - 4.5 billion euros of the 7
billion announced since 2012 - has been to savings in medicine
spending.
Spain now requires a greater share of drug costs be
shouldered by patients and has ordered pharmacies and hospitals
to use more generic drugs.
He said that despite popular belief, the number of doctors
and nurses working had fallen minimally at a national level.
"We have a health system that is the envy of the world,"
said Rivero. "But there is a limit on what we can spend."
Madrid's regional government, run by the ruling People's
Party, said La Paz and other hospitals in the region had not
suffered cuts. It says overcrowding this year was the result of
a particularly harsh flu season.
Hospital workers say, however, that other areas of
belt-tightening have trickled down to emergency rooms. Waiting
lists for an operation have grown by 45 percent nationally from
2010 to 2014 and by 52 percent in the Madrid region.
One of the reasons, says Cristobal Lopez, head of the Ear,
Nose and Throat department at Puerto del Hierro hospital in
Madrid, is that doctors and nurses used to work extra hours for
more pay in order to get through operations. Now, hospital
management is loath to continue the overtime policy.
Nurses and emergency-room doctors say patients are
increasingly turning to emergency wards when they have to wait
too long to get an appointment with a specialist.
"Because of cuts and insufficient investment in primary
health care, the first port of call is the emergency ward," said
Ignacio Aguado, a Ciudadanos party candidate running for Madrid
local government.
Faced with the extra burden, some hospital workers have been
writing official complaints to the nation's courts. In the
complaints, three of which were seen by Reuters, nurses said the
ratio of nurses to patients had fallen below official national
health guidelines, putting patients' health at risk.
In one complaint, nurses from the La Paz hospital reported
to courts that on January 12, 345 patients were registered in
the La Paz emergency wards with 96 beds. The nurses asked the
court to take measures to improve conditions. This could involve
requiring the hospital to hire more staff and open more beds.
The court has not yet responded.
Robledo, the engineer, says the experience of his mother
dying in an emergency ward surrounded by other patients after a
long wait for a room that never materialised has deeply affected
him and will influence his vote.
"There are basic services that the state should safeguard,"
he said.
