MADRID, April 9 Spain is considering charging the rich for healthcare as it reforms its highly regarded but deeply indebted public health system, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday, as the country struggles to show it can rein in its spending.

De Guindos has stressed debt-laden Spain's commitment to reform in a string of interviews with international media in the last week, as the euro zone's fourth-largest economy tries to persuade the markets it can avoid a bailout the region may not even be able to afford.

Next on the agenda is reform of the healthcare system, which is 15 billion euros in debt. Measures could be passed by May, according to local media reports.

"We need to cut out unnecessary costs, rationalise areas that are not working well, because if we don't, we won't guarantee the sustainability of the system," De Guindos said in an interview with radio station SER.

Spain's 17 autonomous regions control their healthcare and education budgets, and having overspent in 2011, reforms in these two areas are seen as key in improving the country's fiscal position.

Public health spending was $3,067 per capita, below the average of $3,361 per capita in the OECD club of wealthy nations, based on 2009 data, the most recent available.

But cost-cutting measures can be found, the minister said, pinpointing the wealthy as a possible part of the solution.

"We need to open the debate in the central government and among the regions on whether the health service should be free for someone earning 100,000 euros," said De Guindos, while stressing that basic services must be maintained in the system.

While most well-off Spaniards have health insurance, they often move over to the public health care system for serious problems such as cancer or high-risk pregnancies.

Spaniards have largely accepted the tough measures needed to get the country's finances in shape, but any cuts to the prized healthcare and education systems will likely draw more protests. Reforms so far have focused on banking and the labour market.

A general strike on March 29 managed to bring some major industries to a standstill, but largely peaceful protests did not draw massive crowds.

In February the government announced credit lines of up to 15 billion euros to help the regions cover outstanding payments to healthcare providers that have left some companies close to bankruptcy.

Spain's borrowing costs jumped last week to their highest since December on concerns that Madrid, which far overshot its budget deficit target last year and has won EU agreement for a softer target this year, will sink deeper into debt as recession looms.

SUN TO COME OUT IN 2013

The health reforms should pass smoothly into law due to the ruling People's Party's absolute majority in parliament, though the opposition Socialists have said the planned cuts crossed 'red lines'.

The PP governs in 11 of the 17 regions as well, which may limit any backlash.

The International Monetary Fund said on April 5 that Spain must keep up its reform efforts and ensure that the regions meet their deficit targets.

Cuts are also likely to hit the education sector, with reports in local media suggesting the government hopes to increase the number of students in classrooms, cut the number of teachers, and raise fees for university education.

De Guindos also repeated the government's line that the economy would grow next year, although it expects it to contract by 1.7 percent this year.

"This year is going to be very tough but the sun will come out next year from an economic perspective. Of that I have no doubt," he said.

He said Spain's economic situation would be helped by tougher controls this year over the regions' finances.

"Everyone has a commitment this year," he said referring to the central government and regions' attempts to cut a public deficit to 5.3 percent this year from 8.5 percent in 2011. (Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Hugh Lawson)