* Mulls charging high earners for treatment
* Health service 15 billion euros in debt
* Health spending below OECD average
* Econ minister says "sun will come out" in 2013
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, April 9 Spain is considering charging
the rich for healthcare as it reforms its highly regarded and
deeply indebted public health system, Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Monday, as the country struggles to show it can
rein in its spending.
De Guindos has stressed debt-laden Spain's commitment to
reform in a string of interviews with international media in the
last week, as the euro zone's fourth-largest economy tries to
persuade the markets it can avoid a bailout the 17-nation bloc
may not even be able to afford.
Next on the agenda is reform of the healthcare system, which
is 15 billion euros ($20 billion) in debt.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's office estimated 10 billion
euros could be saved from spending on healthcare and education.
That compares with 27 billion euros in cuts unveiled in the 2012
budget last week to comply with a target to cut the deficit to
5.3 percent of gross domestic product from 8.5 percent in 2011.
"We need to cut out unnecessary costs, rationalise areas
that are not working well, because if we don't, we won't
guarantee the sustainability of the system," de Guindos said in
an interview with radio station SER.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions control their healthcare and
education budgets, and having overspent in 2011, reforms in
these two areas are seen as key in improving the country's
fiscal position.
Public health spending was $3,067 per capita in 2009, below
an average of $3,361 per capita in the OECD club of wealthy
nations, based on the latest available data.
While most well-off Spaniards have health insurance, they
often move over to the public health care system for serious
problems such as cancer or high-risk pregnancies.
"We need to open the debate in the central government and
among the regions on whether the health service should be free
for someone earning 100,000 euros," de Guindos said.
Spaniards have largely accepted tough measures needed to get
the country's finances in shape, but any cuts to the prized
healthcare and education systems are likely to trigger more
protests. Reforms so far have focused on banking and labour
markets.
Spain's borrowing costs jumped last week to their highest
since December on concerns that Madrid, which far overshot its
budget deficit target last year and has won EU agreement for a
softer target this year, will sink deeper into debt as recession
looms.
SUN TO COME OUT IN 2013
The health reforms should pass smoothly into law due to the
ruling People's Party's absolute majority in parliament, though
the opposition Socialists have said the planned cuts crossed
'red lines'.
The PP also governs in 11 of Spain's autonomous regions,
which may limit any backlash.
The International Monetary Fund said on April 5 that Spain
must keep up its reform efforts and ensure that the regions meet
their deficit targets.
Local media reports suggest the government hopes to cut
education spending by increasing the number of students in
classrooms, cutting the number of teachers and raising fees for
university education.
De Guindos also repeated the government's line that the
economy would grow next year, although it expects GDP to
contract by 1.7 percent this year.
"This year is going to be very tough but the sun will come
out next year from an economic perspective. Of that I have no
doubt," he said.
He said Spain's economic situation would be helped by
tougher controls this year over the regions' finances.
"Everyone has a commitment this year," he said referring to
the central government and regions' attempts to cut a public
deficit to 5.3 percent this year from 8.5 percent in 2011.