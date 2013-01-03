MADRID Jan 3 Spain's Parador hotel chain will
lay off 350 staff, unions said on Thursday, adding an enduring
symbol of a still robust tourism industry to the list of victims
of the country's economic crisis.
The iconic but loss-making chain, which runs hotels at
historic locations and dates back to 1926, said in November it
would lay off 644 workers and close up to seven sites after
occupancy rates fell from 70 percent in 2007 to 52 percent in
2012.
But after five days of negotiations with unions that ended
overnight, owner Paradores de Turismo agreed to more than halve
the number of layoffs and limited closures to a single hotel.
State-funded Paradores, which lost 77 million euros ($102
million) in 2011, will also cut salaries and close some of its
more than 90 hotels out of season.
They are scattered across Spain in converted castles,
monasteries and mansions, including in the grounds of one of the
country's leading tourist attractions, Granada's Alhambra
palace.
The chain said it expected 2012 losses to have widened to
107 million euros despite cost-saving measures it said it took
to make it more competitive.
"Although the agreement reached is not what all the workers
would have wanted, it will significantly reduce the trauma of
job losses," the unions said in a statement.
Staff went on strike on a bank holiday weekend in December
to protest the original restructuring plan.
Paradores said the revised plan was effective from January
and would help the company "face the immediate future from a
perspective of change and recovery".
Tourism is one of Spain's very few growth sectors and
accounts for 11 percent of economic output. Last year, 14.4
million tourists visited the country in the peak month of
August, up 4.2 percent on 2011.
Spanish companies have laid off workers in droves to battle
a recession that has dragged on profits. Loss-making airline
Iberia is currently locked in talks with unions over
plans to fire 4,500 people.
On Thursday, data showed a 1.2 percent decline in registered
jobless in December thanks to holiday hiring, but analysts were
not optimistic of a change in trend in a crippled labour market
in the new year.
According to what is generally considered a more reliable
measure of joblessness, the country's official unemployment rate
rose to 25 percent in the third quarter of 2012, the most recent
period for which figures are available