MADRID Jan 19 Spanish hotel group NH
Hoteles said on Thursday it asked creditor banks to
back a near-term debt refinancing ahead of a 195 million euro
($249.92 million) payment on a syndicated loan due in a month's
time.
The group, which operates some 175 hotels at home and more
than 225 abroad, said it hoped banks would soon agree to a
five-year refinancing of the 650 million euro loan, which was
taken out in 2007.
It said it would also sell unspecified assets worth less
than 300 million euros.
The group targets mainly business travellers but also draws
revenues from Spain's tourist industry, which enjoyed a bumper
year in 2011, when visitor arrivals rose 8.1 percent to 56.9
million in 2011, according to government data.
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said last week tourism
growth would slow sharply this year as the economic downturn
hits some of the country's key foreign markets.
But company chairman Mariano Perez told journalists on
Thursday he expected European tourism markets including Spain to
grow by 3-3.5 percent this year and Latin America, where the
group also has a presence, in double digits.
"The outlook for the industry is looking up. The start of
the year has been a positive surprise," he said.
NH Hoteles declined to comment on a newspaper report it is
interested in buying the more than 90 state-owned heritage
hotels known as 'Paradores', which Soria said the government was
looking into privatising.
The firm's shares were up 4.4 percent at 2.48 euros in late
trade.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by John Stonestreet, Editing
by Tracy Rucinski)