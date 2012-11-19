MADRID Nov 19 Spain is considering offering
rich investors from countries such as Russia and China the right
to settle in return for them buying up property in the stagnant
housing sector.
Spain has more than a million empty homes across the country
and is setting up a bad bank to clean up toxic assets from a
housing bubble which burst in 2008.
Foreigners could be offered a residency permit if they buy a
property worth 160,000 euros ($200,000) or more, the country's
commerce secretary said on Monday.
"We're looking at markets such as the Russian or Chinese,
among which there is already a strong demand for Spanish real
estate," Jaime Garcia-Legaz said during a conference.
Garcia-Legaz said his ministry was consulting the other
departments about the idea and gave no figures about how many
foreign individuals might be tempted to buy in Spain in order to
get Spanish residency.
The government is also trying to drum up interest among
foreign investors in participating in its bad bank and will meet
with five banks this week, sources told Reuters.
Spain's second largest union, the UGT, criticised the
proposal, saying immigration policy should be based on the needs
of the labour market.
"It wants to attract foreigners who are obviously rich and
able to buy and can supposedly remain in Spain without working
with the aim of getting rid of a stock of houses that are
largely in the hands of the banks," said the UGT in a statement.
Spain's economy has been either in recession or
near-paralysed since 2008 after the decade-long property boom
went sour, sending housing prices tumbling more than 30 percent.
Real estate prices are expected to fall up to 30 percent
more before levelling out, economists say, while there is
estimated to be more than a million homes around the country.
Spanish banks' bad loans ratio hit a new high in September,
the Bank of Spain said on Monday, with massive unemployment and
the economic downturn hitting Spaniards ability to repay their
debts.
($1 = 0.7871 euros)
(Reporting By Paul Day, Inmaculada Sanz, Sarah Morris; Editing
by Toby Chopra)