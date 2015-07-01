By Jesús Aguado
| MADRID, July 1
MADRID, July 1 U.S private equity fund
Blackstone is helping some borrowers in Spain meet mortgage
payments and even allowing homeowners to turn in their keys to
cancel debt, a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
Blackstone is restructuring some of the billions of euros of
Spanish home loans it bought at a discount last year in order to
help borrowers meet repayments, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday,
citing three sources. Blackstone declined to comment.
The move illustrates how funds have more flexibility than
banks when it comes to leniency on home loans, in a country
known for draconian mortgage laws, because private investors are
not subject to provisioning requirements and central bank rules.
"It is clear that funds have more flexibility than banks in
negotiating as financial institutions are bound by stricter
regulations," the source with knowledge of the process said.
The debt restructuring involves some 40,000 mortgages
originally belonging to bailed-out Spanish bank Catalunya Banc
bought by Blackstone for 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion) through
a government auction, the source said.
The portfolio of home loans, with a face value of over 6
billion euros, was one of the biggest ever to be sold in Europe.
More than half the debt is in default, and the aim is to
gradually lower the default rate, the source said.
Mortgages and housing are key political issues in Spain
where home ownership is high and where a property boom and bust
left many in negative equity and unable to pay monthly mortgage
installments.
In recent local elections, leftist coalitions gained power
in major cities like Madrid, Barcelona and Zaragoza on promises
of protecting those who could no longer pay for their homes.
Under Spain's harsh mortgage law, homeowners remain liable
for mortgage debt even after the bank has repossessed the
property. Banks have a claim on debtors' salaries, and can put a
claim on the estate of the deceased.
Blackstone has made other high-profile investments in the
Spanish housing market. In July 2013, Madrid city council sold
1,860 state-owned housing units to a fund jointly owned by
Blackstone and Spanish fund Magic Real Estate.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
(Writing By Sonya Dowsett)