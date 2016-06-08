MADRID, June 8 A Spanish court on Wednesday
overruled Madrid legislation that banned renting tourist
accommodation for fewer than five days in a victory for the
"sharing economy" which allows people to stay in ordinary
people's homes through sites like Airbnb.
The measure, brought in two years ago, allowed the hotel
sector to dominate short-term lets for visitors to the capital
at a time of record Spanish tourist numbers, although it was not
strictly enforced.
Airbnb's critics say short-term rentals drive up property
rents. Last week, the European Union executive gave its support
to companies like Airbnb and ride-hailing app Uber,
saying governments should only ban such services as a last
resort.
The ruling was in response to an appeal by a local
home-sharing association Madrid Aloja ('Madrid Accommodates').
However, a Berlin court upheld a city ban on short-term home
rentals in the German capital earlier on Wednesday, illustrating
the patchwork response to the fast-growing sector adopted by
European cities.
Although not legally binding, the guidelines are an attempt
to set a Europe-wide approach to the sector which challenges
traditional industries such as taxi services and hotels.
Apart from the criticism of Airbnb, taxi drivers have staged
high-profile protests against Uber in many European countries.
(Reporting By Tomas Cobos, Editing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)