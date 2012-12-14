MADRID Dec 14 Spanish house prices fell more in the third quarter than they have since a property bubble burst more than four years ago, as public spending cuts and high joblessness weighed on demand, official data showed on Friday.

Housing prices fell another 3.8 percent in the July-September quarter, marking a 15.2 percent year on year drop, the biggest such fall since 2007.

Prices had already fallen sharply this year, contracting by 5 percent in the first quarter compared with the previous three months, and have dropped for the last 18 consecutive quarters.

Some analysts said price falls could accelerate further in the coming months as home sellers, caught up in Spain's second recession since 2009, bite the bullet to try and find buyers.

"The adjustment in the real estate market is slow because... people have trouble dropping prices. The downward trend could accelerate in the coming months as they start losing hope of selling at a certain price and they have no option but to sell at the market rate," said Nicolas Lopez, director of analysis and markets at M&G Valores.

Though painful for home owners, a sharper drop in prices will help Spain emerge more quickly from its property crisis.

The real estate crash, which came after house prices more than doubled in the run-up to 2007, has been disastrous for Spain's banks, some of which have since been nationalised and forced to accept European aid.

Those lenders are now shifting foreclosed homes and troubled property loans off their books and into a so-called 'bad bank', set to be up and running by the end of December. Until now, many had been reluctant to take big losses on sales of these assets.

While some buyers are still holding out for lower prices, others are struggling to get credit as banks pull back.

Spain now plans to offer foreigners residency permits if they buy houses worth more than 160,000 euros in a bid to kickstart the housing market.

Northern regions such as Galicia registered some of the biggest quarterly drops in prices from June to September, as did the central region of Madrid, home to Spain's capital, the official statistics showed. (Reporting by Manuel Maria Ruiz, Writing by Sarah White, editing by Fiona Ortiz)