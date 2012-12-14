MADRID Dec 14 Spanish house prices fell more in
the third quarter than they have since a property bubble burst
more than four years ago, as public spending cuts and high
joblessness weighed on demand, official data showed on Friday.
Housing prices fell another 3.8 percent in the
July-September quarter, marking a 15.2 percent year on year
drop, the biggest such fall since 2007.
Prices had already fallen sharply this year, contracting by
5 percent in the first quarter compared with the previous three
months, and have dropped for the last 18 consecutive quarters.
Some analysts said price falls could accelerate further in
the coming months as home sellers, caught up in Spain's second
recession since 2009, bite the bullet to try and find buyers.
"The adjustment in the real estate market is slow because...
people have trouble dropping prices. The downward trend could
accelerate in the coming months as they start losing hope of
selling at a certain price and they have no option but to sell
at the market rate," said Nicolas Lopez, director of analysis
and markets at M&G Valores.
Though painful for home owners, a sharper drop in prices
will help Spain emerge more quickly from its property crisis.
The real estate crash, which came after house prices more
than doubled in the run-up to 2007, has been disastrous for
Spain's banks, some of which have since been nationalised and
forced to accept European aid.
Those lenders are now shifting foreclosed homes and troubled
property loans off their books and into a so-called 'bad bank',
set to be up and running by the end of December.
Until now, many had been reluctant to take big losses on sales
of these assets.
While some buyers are still holding out for lower prices,
others are struggling to get credit as banks pull back.
Spain now plans to offer foreigners residency permits if
they buy houses worth more than 160,000 euros in a bid to
kickstart the housing market.
Northern regions such as Galicia registered some of the
biggest quarterly drops in prices from June to September, as did
the central region of Madrid, home to Spain's capital, the
official statistics showed.
