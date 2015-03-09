MADRID, March 9 Spanish house prices rose at
their fastest pace since the beginning of 2008 at the end of
last year, official data showed on Monday, the latest sign that
the country's real estate sector is turning a corner.
House prices rose 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a
year earlier, according to the National Statistics Institute,
compared to a 0.3 percent rise a quarter earlier.
Spain's decade-long property boom went bust in 2008,
triggering a prolonged economic downturn and an unprecedented
surge in unemployment which only began to abate in the second
half of 2013.
The country's economic output is expected to grow by as much
as 2.5 percent this year after registering the first noticeable
annual expansion for five years in 2014, boosted by growing
domestic demand.
As interest returned to the property market, prices rose 0.3
percent in 2014 from a year earlier, their the first annual rise
since 2007 and following a 10.6 percent drop in 2013.
House prices have fallen by almost 40 percent since the
beginning of the economic crisis.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris and Catherine
Evans)