MADRID Dec 15 Spanish house prices
dropped 7.4 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, the
fourteenth straight quarter of falls, as the property market
remained submerged in a prolonged slump that threatens to
undermine banks' solvency.
In the July to September period prices fell 2.8 percent
quarter-on-quarter, the national statistics institute INE said
on Thursday.
Spanish banks lent heavily to a property bubble that burst
at the beginning of 2008 when the global finacial crisis put an
end to easy mortgage credits.
Now the incoming centre-right government is considering
ring-fencing toxic real estate assets at state level in order to
improve solvency and increase confidence in Spain's financial
sector.
House prices have dropped around 24 percent in real terms
since their peak in 2007 and are expected to decline between 35
and 40 percent over a 10-year period, with demand hit by high
unemployment and low population growth.
