(This accompanies a Special Report, "Why Madrid's poor fear
Goldman Sachs and Blackstone", reut.rs/1weWb9E)
Oct 24 In August 2013, Goldman Sachs and Azora
bought 2,935 apartments in Vallecas, Madrid, for an average 980
euros ($1,240) per square metre - roughly a 50 percent discount
to the market rate.
About 2,500 of the flats were occupied, including around 400
with tenants on reduced rents.
If the funds collected zero rent from the empty flats and
from those on reduced rents, this would give a delinquency rate
of up to 28 percent.
That compares with a rate of about 6.4 percent on mortgage
loans in Spain.
"It's a high default rate," said IE Business School
professor Miguel Hernandez. The lower the price, the higher the
default rate an investor can risk.
Sources: IVIMA, Madrid real estate agents,sources close to the
funds. Calculations are approximations. Average price based on
flat size of 70 sq m, excludes garage space etc.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Edited by Sara Ledwith)