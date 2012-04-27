(Adds strikes being called off)
MADRID, April 27 Iberia pilots called off their
strike plans on Friday after the government ordered the Spanish
airline and its pilots union to enter talks to resolve a labour
dispute that threatens to disrupt Spanish tourism during the
peak season.
Pilots of Iberia, which is part of International Airlines
Group, are protesting over the creation of low-cost
airline Iberia Express, which unions see as a threat to jobs and
conditions.
Pilots union Sepla called for strikes every Monday and
Friday from April 9 to July 20 after talks with Iberia broke
down in March. The airline has estimated the cost of each strike
day at 3 million euros ($4 million).
"Given the new process, Sepla has decided to call off the
strikes, and reiterates its absolute commitment to reach a
sustainable and balanced solution to the conflict," the union
said in a statement.
Both parties now have to agree on an arbitrator to resolve
their dispute. If they fail to do so, the government has the
power to impose a mediator.
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria announced
the measure after a weekly government cabinet meeting.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Robert Hetz, writing by Julien
Toyer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters; Editing by Andrew Callus)