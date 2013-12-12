MADRID Dec 12 Bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia and wind turbine-maker Gamesa are to be included in Spain's IBEX index, which tracks the country's 35 biggest companies, a stock exchange notice said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, utility Endesa and steelmaker Acerinox will be removed from the blue-chip index, the notice said.

The changes to the IBEX will be made on Dec. 23. (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Andrew Roche)