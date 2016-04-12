MADRID, April 12 A Spanish court on Tuesday
ordered the release from custody of two Chinese banking
executives arrested in February as part of a money laundering
probe into China's biggest bank, the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) .
The two Madrid-based ICBC executives, Liu Gang and Liu Wei,
were released after the court decided there was no flight risk
and dismissed concerns that they might destroy evidence, court
documents said. A third ICBC employee will remain in jail.
The ruling on their release does not anticipate the outcome
of their case. The two men will have their passports taken away
and will have to appear in court at least twice a month.
Neither ICBC nor the executives have issued any comment on
the case since it started in February. ICBC was not immediately
available to comment on Tuesday.
The bank, which had asked for the release of its staff, had
previously said it was cooperating with the authorities and had
always strictly implemented money laundering regulations.
Six ICBC staff were arrested in February after police, the
Spanish tax agency and Europol launched an investigation into
alleged money laundering through the Madrid branch. Three were
released after they paid bail of 100,000 euros ($113,770).
The other three have been in jail since the end of February
as a precautionary measure allowed under Spanish law while an
investigating judges work on the case.
Spanish courts can refuse bail on the grounds that a person
could be a flight risk, or if they are concerned that evidence
might be destroyed
The Spanish investigation is looking into allegations that
funds were transferred by a criminal group via the bank to
China.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Jane
Merriman)